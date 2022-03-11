Ulrich Drobnig (1928 – 2022)

On March 2nd, 2022 Prof. Dr. Dr.h.c.mult. Ulrich Drobnig, M.C.J. (NYU) passed away. He was one of the leading legal comparatists of the decades since the Second World War. As Director of the Max Planck Institute for Comparative and Private International Law, his name is associated with the International Encyclopedia of Comparative Law, one of the largest jurisprudential projects ever conceived, now also available digitally at Brill, which he has overseen since the 1970s. It represents a worldwide network of academics and will continue to set standards for comparative law work for many years to come, although it has not yet been completed. By reducing the existing regulations to a few “typical solutions” while neglecting subtleties, it makes the mass of worldwide legal material intellectually available and promotes the benefit of comparative law, especially for legislators. Against this background, Drobnig has contributed to numerous harmonization projects, notably the Unidroit Principles of International Commercial Contracts, the Principles of European Contract Law, and the work of Uncitral and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on collateral security. He has also promoted the work of the International Academy of Comparative Law on several occasions as country and general rapporteur. He has received a variety of honors, such as the Federal Cross of Merit, 1st class, and honorary doctorates from the Universities of Basel, Osnabrück and Budapest. His death is a great loss to the Academy; the Academy will remember him.

Jürgen Basedow

Original text in German:

Am 2. März 2022 ist in Hamburg Prof. Dr. Dr.h.c.mult. Ulrich Drobnig, M.C.J. (NYU) verstorben. Er war einer der führenden Rechtsvergleicher der Jahrzehnte seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg. Als Direktor des Max-Planck-Instituts für ausländisches und internationales Privatrecht ist sein Name mit der International Encyclopedia of Comparative Law verbunden, einem der größten jemals konzipierten rechtswissenschaftlichen Projekte, jetzt auch digital verfügbar bei Brill, das er seit den 1970er Jahren betreute. Es steht für ein weltweites Netzwerk von Wissenschaftlern und wird – obwohl unvollendet – noch über viele Jahre Maßstäbe für rechtsvergleichende Arbeit setzen. Indem es unter Vernachlässigung von Feinheiten die bestehenden Regelungen auf wenige „typische Lösungen“ reduziert, macht es die Masse des weltweiten Rechtsstoffes intellektuell verfügbar und fördert den Nutzen der Rechtsvergleichung gerade für Gesetzgeber. Drobnig hat vor diesem Hintergrund an zahlreichen Harmonisierungsprojekten mitgewirkt, besonders an den Unidroit Principles of International Commercial Contracts, an den Principles of European Contract Law und an den Arbeiten von Uncitral und der European Bank for Reconstruction and Development zu Kreditsicherungsrechten. Er hat auch die Arbeiten der International Academy of Comparative Law mehrfach als Landes- und Generalberichterstatter gefördert. Ihm sind vielfältige Ehrungen zuteil geworden, so das Bundesverdienstkreuz 1. Klasse sowie Ehrenpromotionen der Universitäten Basel, Osnabrück und Budapest. Sein Tod ist ein herber Verlust für die Academy; sie wird ihn in ehrender Erinnerung behalten.