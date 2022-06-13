Ralf Michaels, Verónica Ruiz Abou-Nigm and Hans van Loon (Ed.), Intersentia, 2021.
The Private Side of Transforming our World – UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and the Role of Private International Law (Open Access)
Jun 13, 2022
Professors Louise Bélanger-Hardy, Aline Grenon and @YCampagnolo are undertaking a project to update and republish a seminal two-volume work that explores Canadian common law and Quebec civil law from a comparative law perspective. @JusticeCanadaEN
It is with great sadness that the #IACL was informed by Judge Marek Safjan on behalf of the Polish group of the Academy that Prof. Biruta Lewaszkiewicz-Petrykowska passed away a few days ago.
The opportunity presented by this conjunction of activities and specialists of the highest level from all continents is unique.
The ASADIP invites you especially to be able to participate and meet again in this very special year. The opening of early registration for the General Congress is imminent. For the first time there will be simultaneous interpretation into Spanish during the Congress.
The ASADIP is pleased to share with you the Partnership entered into with the International Academy of Comparative Law (IACL) and the Center for the Study of Law, Economics and Policy (CEDEP) with a view to hold its annual event.