The Constitution of Czechia: A Contextual Analysis

David Kosar & Ladislav Vyhnánek, Hart Publishing, 2021

This book provides a contextual and authoritative overview of the principles, doctrines and institutions that underpin the Czech constitution.



The book explores key topics including; the Czech pluralist constitution, constitutional principles, the interaction between the legislature, executive and the judiciary, the role of local governance and application of fundamental rights in practice. It also covers the morphing of Czech constitutionalism as a result of personal politics, conventions, informal institutions and constitutional narratives and sentiments.



This informative study allows students and scholars of law and politics to develop an informed view of how Czech democracy actually works and what its main challenges are.