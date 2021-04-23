Symeon Symeonides: Cross-Border Infringement of Personality Rights via the Internet — A Resolution of the Institute of International Law

Symeon Symeonides, 2021, Brill | NijhoffPages: xii, 408 pp.DOI: https://doi.org/10.1163/9789004437647

Conflicts of laws arising from injuries to rights of personality—such as defamation or invasion of privacy—have always been difficult, if only because they implicate conflicting societal values about the rights of freedom of speech and access to information, on the one hand, and protection of reputation and privacy, on the other hand. The ubiquity of the internet has dramatically increased the frequency and intensity of these conflicts.

This book explores the ways in which various Western countries have addressed these conflicts, but also advances new, practical ideas about how these conflicts should be resolved. These ideas are part of an international model law unanimously adopted by a Resolution of the Institut de droit international, which addresses jurisdiction, choice of law, and recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments. The book provides extensive article-by-article commentary, which explains the philosophy and intended operation of the Resolution.