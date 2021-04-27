Summer Institute on Comparative Public Law, 14-25 june 2021
Apr 27, 2021
Apr 27, 2021
Il n'y a pas qu'aux Etats-Unis qu'on réclame des changements quant à la sélection des juges à la Cour suprême. L'IBA a exprimé ses requêtes au 1M du Canada, dont celle d'assurer la présence permanente d'un juge autochtone sans égard au bilinguisme. https://t.co/7xGXfKqmQT
Call for papers https://t.co/BNxViBEJoG
ICON-S Brazil e Insper promovem Webinar sobre o livro "The Global South and Comparative Constitutional Law" https://t.co/W7ZDoLCALD
Com @MicaelaAlterio @ajanereis @Rgargarella @diegowerneckarguelhes @ICON__S @ICONnect_blog
𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙣𝙚𝙬𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙚𝙩 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨! 👏
At the last Human Right Council, 69 governments endorsed a groundbreaking statement. They called for the international recognition of the right to a healthy environment ! This is a historic moment.🌎