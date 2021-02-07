CALL FOR MANIFESTATIONS OF INTEREST TO BECOME SPECIAL NATIONAL RAPPORTEUR FOR THE ASUNCIÓN 2022 GENERAL CONGRESS
For the first time in the history of the Academy, a page is set up to help General Rapporteurs (GR) to identify possible Special National Rapporteurs (SNR).
What is a GR?
For each Congress, members of the Academy vote for the final list of topics. Each topic is entrusted to one or several GR. The GR draft a questionnaire to which each SNR responds in the form of a National Report. The GR write their final report on the basis fo the different Reports.
What is a SNR?
SNR are appointed by the National Committees and the GR. The SNR respond to the questionnaire prepared by the GR.
Who can apply?
Any person with a special legal expertise in the topic is welcome to contact the GR.
RULE 1
Any person interested in becoming a SNR for any of the topics listed below can contact the GR. The list of already covered jurisdictions is indicated for each GR.
RULE 2
GR are free to appoint the SNR of their choice. The Academy does not intervene in the decision.
RULE 3
GR will be free to decide which Reports by SNR are to be included in the final book to be published after the Congress. All reports validated by the GR will be made available on a database.
TOPIC IV
THE EFFECTIVENESS OF INTERNATIONAL LEGAL HARMONIZATION THROUGH SOFT LAW
GR: Lauro Gama Jr (Rio de Janeiro), Geneviève Saumier (Montréal) & Agatha Brandao (Lucerne)
Contact : lauro.gama@laurogama.adv.br / genevieve.saumier@mcgill.ca / agatha.hd@gmail.com
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC IV
|
Allemagne/Germany
|
Belgique/Belgium
|
Canada
|
Chypre/Cyprus
|
Croatie/Croatia
|
Danemark/Denmark
|
Etats-Unis/US
|
Finlande/Finland
|
Hongrie/Hungary
|
Italie/Italy
|
Japon/Japan
|
Macao/Macau
|
Norvège/Norway
|
Pays-Bas/Netherlands
|
Roumanie/Romania
|
Royaume-Uni/UK
|
Taiwan
|
Tchéquie/Czech Republic
|
Turquie/Turkey
|
Venezuela
|
Vietnam
TOPIC VI.A
THE PROTECTION OF THE ADUL AND RESPECT OF HIS OR HER AUTONOMY
GR: Masha Antokolskaia (Amsterdam), Ursula Basset (Buenos Aires) & Wendy Schrama (Utrecht)
Contact : w.m.schrama@uu.nl; m.v.antokolskaia@vu.nl; ucbasset@gmail.com
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC VI.A
|
Allemagne/Germany
|
Argentine/Argentina
|
Autriche/Austria
|
Belgique/Belgium
|
Canada
|
Croatie/Croatia
|
Danemark/Denmark
|
Estonie/Estonia
|
Finlande/Finland
|
France
|
Hongrie/Hungary
|
Italie/Italy
|
Japon/Japan
|
Pays-Bas/Netherlands
|
Pologne/Poland
|
Roumanie/Romania
|
Royaume-Uni/UK
|
Suède/Sweden
|
Taiwan
|
Tchéquie/Czech Republic
|
Turquie/Turkey
|
Venezuela
|
Vietnam
TOPIC VI.C
THE IMPACT OF THE FORCE MAJEUR ON CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS
GR: Julio César Rivera (Buenos Aires)
Contact : juliocesar@rivera.com.ar
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC VI.C
|
Allemagne/Germany
|
Argentine/Argentina
|
Autriche/Austria
|
Belgique/Belgium
|
Canada
|
Chypre/Cyprus
|
Croatie/Croatia
|
Danemark/Denmark
|
Estonie/Estonia
|
Etats-Unis/US
|
Finlande/Finland
|
France
|
Hongrie/Hungary
|
Italie/Italy
|
Japon/Japan
|
Macao/Macau
|
Norvège/Norway
|
Pays-Bas/Netherlands
|
Pologne/Poland
|
Roumanie/Romania
|
Suède/Sweden
|
Tchéquie/Czech Republic
|
Turquie/Turkey
|
Venezuela
|
Vietnam
TOPIC VII.B
CONTRACTUALISATION OF CIVIL LITIGATION
GR: António Cabral (Rio de Janeiro) & Anna Nylund (Tromsø)
Contact : antoniocabral@uol.com.br & anna.nylund@uit.no
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC VII.B
|
Allemagne/Germany
|
Belgique/Belgium
|
Canada
|
Danemark/Denmark
|
France
|
Hongrie/Hungary
|
Italie/Italy
|
Japon/Japan
|
Pays-Bas/Netherlands
|
Pologne/Poland
|
Roumanie/Romania
|
Royaume-Uni/UK
|
Taiwan
|
Tchéquie/Czech Republic
|
Turquie/Turkey
|
Venezuela
TOPIC IX.B
ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION MECHANISMS IN THE ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTERESTS AND INSOLVENCY
GR: Orkun Akseli (Izmir & Durham) & Teresa Rodríguez de las Heras (Madrid)
Contact : n.o.akseli@durham.ac.uk & tla@der-pr.uc3m.es
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC IX.B
|
Allemagne/Germany
|
Belgique/Belgium
|
Canada
|
Chypre/Cyprus
|
Croatie/Croatia
|
Danemark/Denmark
|
Hongrie/Hungary
|
Italie/Italy
|
Japon/Japan
|
Pays-Bas/Netherlands
|
Roumanie/Romania
|
Royaume-Uni/UK
|
Taiwan
|
Turquie/Turkey
TOPIC IX.C
CRYPTOCURRENCIES: THE IMPOSSIBLE DOMESTIC LAW REGIME?
GR: Matthias Lehmann (Vienne/Vienna) & Tetsuo Morishita (Tokyo)
Contact : matthias.lehmann@univie.ac.at & tetsu-mo@sophia.ac.jp
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC IX.C
|
Allemagne/Germany
|
Canada
|
Chypre/Cyprus
|
Croatie/Croatia
|
Danemark/Denmark
|
Etats-Unis/US
|
Finlande/Finland
|
France
|
Hongrie/Hungary
|
Italie/Italy
|
Macao/Macau
|
Norvège/Norway
|
Pakistan
|
Pologne/Poland
|
Roumanie/Romania
|
Singapour/Singapore
|
Suède/Sweden
|
Taiwan
|
Tchéquie/Czech Republic
|
Turquie/Turkey
|
Venezuela
TOPIC XII
THE LEGAL REGULATION OF DRONES
GR: Anna Masutti (Bologne/Bologna)
Contact : anna.masutti@unibo.it
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC XII
|
Allemagne/Germany
|
Belgique/Belgium
|
Chypre/Cyprus
|
Finlande/Finland
|
Hongrie/Hungary
|
Italie/Italy
|
Japon/Japan
|
Macao/Macau
|
Pays-Bas/Netherlands
|
Pologne/Poland
|
Roumanie/Romania
|
Royaume-Uni/UK
|
Tchéquie/Czech Republic
|
Turquie/Turkey
|
Venezuela
TOPIC XIII.A
GOVERNMENTAL POLICIES TO FIGHT PANDEMICS: DEFINING THE BOUNDARIES OF LEGITIMATE LIMITATIONS ON FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS
GR: Arianna Vedaschi (Milan)
Contact : arianna.vedaschi@unibocconi.it
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC XIII.A
|
Allemagne/Germany
|
Australie/Australia
|
Autriche/Austria
|
Belgique/Belgium
|
Canada
|
Chypre/Cyprus
|
Croatie/Croatia
|
Danemark/Denmark
|
Finlande/Finland
|
Hongrie/Hungary
|
Italie/Italy
|
Macao/Macau
|
Pays-Bas/Netherlands
|
Roumanie/Romania
|
Royaume-Uni/UK
|
Tchéquie/Czech Republic
|
Turquie/Turkey
|
Venezuela
TOPIC XIII.B
THE CRISIS OF LIBERAL DEMOCRACY, DIAGNOSTICS AND THERAPIES
GR: Bertrand Mathieu (Paris) & Georges Katrougalos (Athènes/Athens)
Contact : prb.mathieu@wanadoo.fr & gkatrougalos@yahoo.gr
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC XIII.B
|
Argentine/Argentina
|
Belgique/Belgium
|
Chypre/Cyprus
|
Danemark/Denmark
|
Etats-Unis/US
|
Hongrie/Hungary
|
Italie/Italy
|
Pays-Bas/Netherlands
|
Pologne/Poland
|
Roumanie/Romania
|
Singapour/Singapore
|
Tchéquie/Czech Republic
|
Turquie/Turkey
|
Venezuela
TOPIC XV.A
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ACCOUNTABILITY IN PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
GR: Dominique Custos (Caen)
Important : Seeking Rapporteur(s) only for French Law.
Contact : dominique.custos@unicaen.fr
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC XV.B
|
Allemagne/Germany
|
Argentine/Argentina
|
Canada
|
Croatie/Croatia
|
Danemark/Denmark
|
Hongrie/Hungary
|
Italie/Italy
|
Pays-Bas/Netherlands
|
Pologne/Poland
|
Roumanie/Romania
|
Tchéquie/Czech Republic
|
Turquie/Turkey
|
Venezuela
TOPIC XVI
FISCAL POLICIES TO MITIGATE CLIMATE CHANGE
GR: Marilyne Sadowsky (Paris)
Contact : marilyne.Sadowsky@univ-paris1.fr
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC XVI
|
Allemagne/Germany
|
Autriche/Austria
|
Belgique/Belgium
|
Canada
|
Chypre/Cyprus
|
Danemark/Denmark
|
Hongrie/Hungary
|
Italie/Italy
|
Japon/Japan
|
Norvège/Norway
|
Pologne/Poland
|
Roumanie/Romania
|
Suède/Sweden
|
Tchéquie/Czech Republic
|
Turquie/Turkey
TOPIC XIX
DISTRIBUTIVE JUSTICE AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
XIX. Justice distributive et développement durable
GR: Virginie Barral (Londres/London) & Phoebe Okowa (Nairobi & Londres/London)
Contact : V.Barral@gold.ac.uk & p.n.okowa@qmul.ac.uk
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC XIX
|
Belgique/Belgium
|
Canada
|
Chypre/Cyprus
|
Danemark/Denmark
|
Hongrie/Hungary
|
Italie/Italy
|
Japon/Japan
|
Pays-Bas/Netherlands
|
Roumanie/Romania
|
Taiwan
|
Turquie/Turkey
|
Vietnam
TOPIC XXV
THE LAW AND BIOETHICS OF END OF LIFE DECISIONS
GR: Raluca Bercea (Timişoara), Angelika Reichstein (Norwich) & Andreea Vertes Olteanu (Timişoara)
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC XXV
|
Allemagne/Germany
|
Argentine/Argentina
|
Belgique/Belgium
|
Canada
|
Chypre/Cyprus
|
Danemark/Denmark
|
Etats-Unis/US
|
Finlande/Finland
|
Hongrie/Hungary
|
Italie/Italy
|
Pologne/Poland
|
Roumanie/Romania
|
Royaume-Uni/UK
|
Tchéquie/Czech Republic
|
Turquie/Turkey
|
Venezuela
|
Vietnam