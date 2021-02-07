fren

Feb 7, 2021

CALL FOR MANIFESTATIONS OF INTEREST TO BECOME SPECIAL NATIONAL RAPPORTEUR FOR THE ASUNCIÓN 2022 GENERAL CONGRESS

 

For the first time in the history of the Academy, a page is set up to help General Rapporteurs (GR) to identify possible Special National Rapporteurs (SNR).  

What is a GR?

For each Congress, members of the Academy vote for the final list of topics. Each topic is entrusted to one or several GR. The GR draft a questionnaire to which each SNR responds in the form of a National Report. The GR write their final report on the basis fo the different Reports.

What is a SNR?

SNR are appointed by the National Committees and the GR. The SNR respond to the questionnaire prepared by the GR. 

Who can apply?

Any person with a special legal expertise in the topic is welcome to contact the GR.

RULE 1

Any person interested in becoming a SNR for any of the topics listed below can contact the GR. The list of already covered jurisdictions is indicated for each GR.

RULE 2

GR are free to appoint the SNR of their choice. The Academy does not intervene  in the decision.

 

RULE 3

GR will be free to decide which Reports by SNR are to be included in the final book to be published after the Congress. All reports validated by the GR will be made available on a database. 

TOPIC IV

THE EFFECTIVENESS OF INTERNATIONAL LEGAL HARMONIZATION THROUGH SOFT LAW

GR: Lauro Gama Jr (Rio de Janeiro), Geneviève Saumier (Montréal)  & Agatha Brandao (Lucerne)

Contact :  lauro.gama@laurogama.adv.br / genevieve.saumier@mcgill.ca / agatha.hd@gmail.com  

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC IV

Allemagne/Germany

Belgique/Belgium

Canada

Chypre/Cyprus

Croatie/Croatia

Danemark/Denmark

Etats-Unis/US

Finlande/Finland

Hongrie/Hungary

Italie/Italy

Japon/Japan

Macao/Macau

Norvège/Norway

Pays-Bas/Netherlands

Roumanie/Romania

Royaume-Uni/UK

Taiwan

Tchéquie/Czech Republic

Turquie/Turkey

Venezuela

Vietnam

TOPIC VI.A

THE PROTECTION OF THE ADUL AND RESPECT OF HIS OR HER AUTONOMY

GR: Masha Antokolskaia (Amsterdam), Ursula Basset (Buenos Aires)   & Wendy Schrama (Utrecht)

Contact : w.m.schrama@uu.nl; m.v.antokolskaia@vu.nl; ucbasset@gmail.com

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC VI.A

Allemagne/Germany

Argentine/Argentina

Autriche/Austria

Belgique/Belgium

Canada

Croatie/Croatia

Danemark/Denmark

Estonie/Estonia

Finlande/Finland

France

Hongrie/Hungary

Italie/Italy

Japon/Japan

Pays-Bas/Netherlands

Pologne/Poland

Roumanie/Romania

Royaume-Uni/UK

Suède/Sweden

Taiwan

Tchéquie/Czech Republic

Turquie/Turkey

Venezuela

Vietnam

TOPIC VI.C

THE IMPACT OF THE FORCE MAJEUR ON CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS

GR: Julio César Rivera (Buenos Aires) 

Contact : juliocesar@rivera.com.ar

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC VI.C

Allemagne/Germany

Argentine/Argentina

Autriche/Austria

Belgique/Belgium

Canada

Chypre/Cyprus

Croatie/Croatia

Danemark/Denmark

Estonie/Estonia

Etats-Unis/US

Finlande/Finland

France

Hongrie/Hungary

Italie/Italy

Japon/Japan

Macao/Macau

Norvège/Norway

Pays-Bas/Netherlands

Pologne/Poland

Roumanie/Romania

Suède/Sweden

Tchéquie/Czech Republic

Turquie/Turkey

Venezuela

Vietnam

TOPIC VII.B

CONTRACTUALISATION OF CIVIL LITIGATION

GR: António Cabral (Rio de Janeiro) & Anna Nylund (Tromsø)

Contact : antoniocabral@uol.com.br & anna.nylund@uit.no

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC VII.B

Allemagne/Germany

Belgique/Belgium

Canada

Danemark/Denmark

France

Hongrie/Hungary

Italie/Italy

Japon/Japan

Pays-Bas/Netherlands

Pologne/Poland

Roumanie/Romania

Royaume-Uni/UK

Taiwan

Tchéquie/Czech Republic

Turquie/Turkey

Venezuela

TOPIC IX.B

ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION MECHANISMS IN THE ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTERESTS AND INSOLVENCY

GR: Orkun Akseli (Izmir & Durham) & Teresa Rodríguez de las Heras (Madrid)

Contact : n.o.akseli@durham.ac.uk & tla@der-pr.uc3m.es 

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC IX.B

Allemagne/Germany

Belgique/Belgium

Canada

Chypre/Cyprus

Croatie/Croatia

Danemark/Denmark

Hongrie/Hungary

Italie/Italy

Japon/Japan

Pays-Bas/Netherlands

Roumanie/Romania

Royaume-Uni/UK

Taiwan

Turquie/Turkey

TOPIC IX.C

CRYPTOCURRENCIES: THE IMPOSSIBLE DOMESTIC LAW REGIME?

GR: Matthias Lehmann (Vienne/Vienna) & Tetsuo Morishita (Tokyo)

Contact : matthias.lehmann@univie.ac.at & tetsu-mo@sophia.ac.jp

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC IX.C

Allemagne/Germany

Canada

Chypre/Cyprus

Croatie/Croatia

Danemark/Denmark

Etats-Unis/US

Finlande/Finland

France

Hongrie/Hungary

Italie/Italy

Macao/Macau

Norvège/Norway

Pakistan

Pologne/Poland

Roumanie/Romania

Singapour/Singapore

Suède/Sweden

Taiwan

Tchéquie/Czech Republic

Turquie/Turkey

Venezuela

TOPIC XII

THE LEGAL REGULATION OF DRONES

GR: Anna Masutti (Bologne/Bologna)

Contact : anna.masutti@unibo.it

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC XII

Allemagne/Germany

Belgique/Belgium

Chypre/Cyprus

Finlande/Finland

Hongrie/Hungary

Italie/Italy

Japon/Japan

Macao/Macau

Pays-Bas/Netherlands

Pologne/Poland

Roumanie/Romania

Royaume-Uni/UK

Tchéquie/Czech Republic

Turquie/Turkey

Venezuela

TOPIC XIII.A

GOVERNMENTAL POLICIES TO FIGHT PANDEMICS: DEFINING THE BOUNDARIES OF LEGITIMATE LIMITATIONS ON FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS

GR: Arianna Vedaschi (Milan)

Contact : arianna.vedaschi@unibocconi.it

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC XIII.A

Allemagne/Germany

Australie/Australia

Autriche/Austria

Belgique/Belgium

Canada

Chypre/Cyprus

Croatie/Croatia

Danemark/Denmark

Finlande/Finland

Hongrie/Hungary

Italie/Italy

Macao/Macau

Pays-Bas/Netherlands

Roumanie/Romania

Royaume-Uni/UK

Tchéquie/Czech Republic

Turquie/Turkey

Venezuela

TOPIC XIII.B

THE CRISIS OF LIBERAL DEMOCRACY, DIAGNOSTICS AND THERAPIES

GR: Bertrand Mathieu (Paris) & Georges Katrougalos (Athènes/Athens) 

Contact : prb.mathieu@wanadoo.fr & gkatrougalos@yahoo.gr

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC XIII.B

Argentine/Argentina

Belgique/Belgium

Chypre/Cyprus

Danemark/Denmark

Etats-Unis/US

       Hongrie/Hungary

Italie/Italy

Pays-Bas/Netherlands

Pologne/Poland

Roumanie/Romania

Singapour/Singapore

Tchéquie/Czech Republic

Turquie/Turkey

Venezuela

TOPIC XV.A

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ACCOUNTABILITY IN PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

GR: Dominique Custos (Caen)

Important :  Seeking Rapporteur(s) only for French Law.

Contact :  dominique.custos@unicaen.fr

TOPIC XV.B

ADMINISTRATIVE SILENCE

GR: Pedro Aberastury (Buenos Aires) 

Contact : pedro@aberastury.com

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC XV.B

Allemagne/Germany

Argentine/Argentina

Canada

Croatie/Croatia

Danemark/Denmark

Hongrie/Hungary

Italie/Italy

Pays-Bas/Netherlands

Pologne/Poland

Roumanie/Romania

Tchéquie/Czech Republic

Turquie/Turkey

Venezuela

TOPIC XVI

FISCAL POLICIES TO MITIGATE CLIMATE CHANGE

GR: Marilyne Sadowsky (Paris)

Contact : marilyne.Sadowsky@univ-paris1.fr

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC XVI

Allemagne/Germany

Autriche/Austria

Belgique/Belgium

Canada

Chypre/Cyprus    

Danemark/Denmark

                                                                                 Hongrie/Hungary

Italie/Italy

Japon/Japan

Norvège/Norway

Pologne/Poland

Roumanie/Romania

Suède/Sweden

Tchéquie/Czech Republic

Turquie/Turkey

TOPIC XIX

DISTRIBUTIVE JUSTICE AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

XIX. Justice distributive et développement durable 

GR: Virginie Barral (Londres/London) & Phoebe Okowa (Nairobi & Londres/London)

Contact : V.Barral@gold.ac.uk & p.n.okowa@qmul.ac.uk 

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC XIX

Belgique/Belgium

Canada

Chypre/Cyprus    

Danemark/Denmark

Hongrie/Hungary

Italie/Italy

Japon/Japan

Pays-Bas/Netherlands

Roumanie/Romania

Taiwan

Turquie/Turkey

Vietnam

TOPIC XXV

THE LAW AND BIOETHICS OF END OF LIFE DECISIONS 

GR: Raluca Bercea (Timişoara), Angelika Reichstein (Norwich) & Andreea Vertes Olteanu (Timişoara) 

Contact :  raluca.bercea@e-uvt.ro & A.Reichstein@uea.ac.uk

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALREADY COVERED JURISDICTIONS FOR TOPIC XXV

Allemagne/Germany

Argentine/Argentina

Belgique/Belgium

Canada

Chypre/Cyprus     

Danemark/Denmark

Etats-Unis/US

Finlande/Finland

Hongrie/Hungary

Italie/Italy

Pologne/Poland

Roumanie/Romania

Royaume-Uni/UK

Tchéquie/Czech Republic

Turquie/Turkey

Venezuela

Vietnam

