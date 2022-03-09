Related
Join is in Rio or online for the upcoming Regional Meeting of the #IACL with #UERJ and #PUCRio on 14-15 March 2022 ! #IACLRio2022 #ComparativeLaw #Derechocomparado #Droitcomparé
Programme >> https://t.co/oBkfYwbbSM
Registration >> https://t.co/AtZaVIkQPm
🌐 Tomorrow | "Constitutionalizing Lawmaking," a discussion on how to build and amend the rules of constitutional and parliamentary law.
My remarks are titled: "The Architecture of Constitutional Change."
All are welcome!
Zoom: https://t.co/j7AzYyrsTd
Vient de paraître :
"Le droit de l'Ile Maurice"
Nouveau volume de la Bibliothèque de droit comparé de l'@AssoCapitant aux éditions LGDJ-@Lextenso_ed
https://t.co/mpHLvUqO6R
#AHC #capitant #IleMaurice #Mauritius #droitcomparé #droitcontinental #droitcivil #comparativelaw
U.S. becomes sixth signatory to the HCCH 2019 Judgments Convention https://t.co/tX6mQQ5Tqw
Declaration of the Institute of International Law on aggression in Ukraine https://t.co/Qe92v2tLjm