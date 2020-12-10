Remembering Professor Michele Taruffo (1943-2020)

The Academy is saddened to hear about the loss of Professor Michele Taruffo, one of the greatest authorities of procedural law in Italy and in the world. Professor Michele Taruffo was professor at the Università degli Studi di Pavia since 1965.
Our podcasts are available on multiple platforms!
LISTEN ON:
Apple Podcast: https://t.co/ma4bYEyi3u
Google Podcast: https://t.co/7ZINKK8JYI
Podbean: https://t.co/jQ7LLrAoLP
#Droitcomparé #ComparativeLaw #Podcast #IACL #AIDC #AlejandroGarro #InternationalSaleofGoods #happybirthday #UNCITRAL #CNUDCI (2/2)
Tune in for the last episode from last month, if you have not already done so. #CaféComparatum #CISG
A new episode of our #CaféComparatum podcast series is now available. This episode features a discussion between the IACL-SG Prof. Fernández Arroyo, the IACL-DSG Dr. Senegačnik and Professor Garro on the #CISG which celebrates in 2020 her #40years.
(1/2)
Online Symposium: 'An Election Like no Other? Constitutionalist Lessons from the U.S. 2020', 14.12. @BerlinLSI https://t.co/vcTl1CDhqs
La troisième conférence du cycle "Penser l'office du juge" intitulée : "L’office du juge, les enjeux économiques et l’impartialité" est à suivre sur le site de la Cour de cassation lundi 14 décembre 2020 de 17h à 19h :
https://t.co/6Acre9JpAU