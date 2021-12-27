Property and Contract Comparative: Reflections on English Law and Spanish Law

John Cartwright Ángel M López y López, Bloomsbury, 2021

This book explores a range of comparative issues in, and in the relationship between, property law and contract law in English and Spanish law. It also draws on other jurisdictions. The purpose is to give readers access to discussions of these areas of private law that are not easily accessible elsewhere. It goes further, however, than simply setting out similarities and differences: it provides an insightful analysis of key points of interest in the comparison of the legal systems discussed.