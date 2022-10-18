Polish reports for the XXIst General Congress of the International Academy of Comparative Law

The Academy is proud to present the compilation of Polish Reports which were prepared for the Asunción General Congress.

The publication forms part of a special series, set out in 1998 by Professor Biruta Lewaszkiewicz-Petrykowska at the Lodz University Press, presenting Polish reports prepared for consecutive General Congresses of the Academy. Professor Biruta Lewaszkiewicz-Petrykowska was the editor of the series (including this volume) until the end of her days. She passed away on 9 June 2022.

The Academy joins the Co-editor of the publication, Professor Dagmara Skupień, to express the hope and wish that the Rapports polonais continue to be published for future General Congresses of the Academy in the format elaborated by Professor Biruta Lewaszkiewicz-Petrykowska.