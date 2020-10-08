Podcast Café Comparatum 1 with Laurence Burgorgue-Larsen — Book discussion — “Les 3 Cours régionales des droits de l’homme in context”

The International Academy of Comparative Law is happy to launch its Café Comparatum Podcast series.

The Podcast 1 is available in French and has been recorded in Paris in October 2020. It features a 25 minute discussion between IACL Deputy Secretary-General Alexandre Senegacnik and Professor Laurence Burgorgue-Larsen (Sorbonne Law School) about her recently published book on the 3 Regional Human Rights Courts (Editions Pedone, 2020).