[Colloque] La justice entre mémoire et oubli : l’affaire Gilles de Rais https://t.co/JIqXeKsri2
WEBINAR: Impact in Quebec and in France of the new European Regulation on Successions https://t.co/NblRVWKj7V
La cinquième conférence du cycle "Penser l'office du juge" intitulée : "L'office du juge des libertés" est à suivre sur le site de la @Courdecassation lundi 15 mars de 17h à 19h : https://t.co/C5y1tIOG3i
Devenez Rapporteur(e) spécial(e)/Become Special Rapporteur!
X. Les perspectives juridiques de l’industrie du #streaming / Legal perspectives on the #streaming industry
ASUNCION2022: A page is set up by the Secretariat to help General Rapporteurs who are looking for Special National Rapporteurs for the jurisdictions for which no rapporteur has been appointed by a National Committee https://t.co/ik9VLW2dJI
We are pleased to announce the publication of The Chinese Journal of Comparative Law, Vol. 8, Issue 3. A highlight of the issue is the English translation of the Book of Contract in China's new Civil Code by Professor Bing Ling, best of its kind.https://t.co/YWQR96jJ6m