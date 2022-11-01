Related
The social events at the IACL2022 were amazing. I enjoyed it so much. Thank you! Muchas gracias y hasta luego Paraguay! #IACLAsuncion2022 @Blogcomparatum @cedep_py4
Honoured and delighted to be awarded the #IACLcanadaprize2022 for my book, Justifying Strict Liability, at the General Congress of the International Academy of Comparative Law #IACLAsuncion2022 https://t.co/oEwJkRcQSb
Congratulations to Marco Cappelletti for the #IACLCanadaPrize2022 for his work Justifying Strict Liability !
Félicitations à Marco Cappelletti pour le Prix Canada 2022 pour son ouvrage Justifying Strict Liability!
#IACLAsuncion2023
During #IACLAsuncion2022, the International Academy of Comparative Law and @UNIDROITorg signed a MoU to cooperate in the future years! #ComparativeLaw
Pendant #IACLAsuncion2022, l'Académie internationale de droit comparé et @UNIDROITorg ont signé un protocole d'entente pour une collaboration étroite dans les années à venir ! #Droitcomparé
Nous avons hâte de partager avec vous la liste des nouveaux ouvrages à paraître !
We are exccited to share with you the new books to be published very soon!# @Intersentia #Iuscomparatum #IACLAsuncion2022
