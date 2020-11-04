L’office du juge, dire le droit pour résoudre un conflit — 16 November 2020 (Paris/Live Stream)

The conference will be live streamed.
CITE: S.I. Strong, ‘Legal Authorities and Comparative Law in International Commercial Arbitration: Best Practices versus Empirically Determined Actual Practices' #IusComparatum 1(2020) 92-129 [International Academy of Comparative Law: https://t.co/KRBxYBBtkd] (1/9)
Esta publicación, editada por @JMorenoro y Alejandro Garro, forma parte de la colección Ius Comparatum – Global Studies
in Comparative Law de la Academia Internacional de Derecho Comparado (@Blogcomparatum) y es publicada por la editorial Springer #MDIPC #Publicaciones #UNIDROIT
The Development of Private International Law of Family Law in the UK - Friday 6th November 10.00 - 4.30pm https://t.co/tTSdzk2yQy
The Supreme Court in Norway is hearing the first climate-change case to be brought under the country’s Constitution, which declares that citizens have the right to a healthy environment. https://t.co/zcHCJmfnp7
📣@CEIPIStrasbourg et @CeipiM2 organisent un cycle de séminaires dédié au #droitcomparé de la #PI tous les jeudis soir de novembre. 🗓 RDV ce soir de 17-19h CET : «À la découverte de la #propriétéintellectuelle au #Brésil». Inscriptions: https://t.co/ZjcFd3t7Wo
