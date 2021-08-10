L’INSTITUT DE DROIT COMPARÉ ÉDOUARD LAMBERT DANS LE SIÈCLE, 7-8 October 2021, Lyon
Aug 10, 2021
Aug 10, 2021
Same-Sex Couples Can Now Marry In Baja California, Mexico https://t.co/1pOqB9zDxl #LGBT #marriageequality #bajacalifornia #mexico #matrimonioigualitario
Comparative law, literature and imagination: Transplanting law into works of fiction - Jaakko Husa, 2021 https://t.co/Lww7zsbcf3
[Parution] Recherche sur le précédent juridictionnel en France. Florent Tap @Mare_et_Martin https://t.co/q3u3hRNZPG
Le groupe #belge organise une « scientific party » virtuelle le 31 août de 16h à 19h00 pour célébrer l'entrée en vigueur de leur #réforme du droit des #biens.
Participation gratuite, inscription obligatoire.
https://t.co/uF7Y6hTjPW
#codification #droitdesbiens #droitcomparé #AHC
Online seminar on Private International Law in Islamic Countries - Developments and Challenges https://t.co/UHsEhRuz90