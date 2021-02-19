Les conflits du travail au Sénégal, SLC, 2/3/21

Related
Search
INFO:
De nouveaux sujets ont été ajoutés à la liste !
New topics have been added to the list!
#IACLAsuncion2022 #ComparativeLaw #droitcomparé
ASUNCION2022: A page is set up by the Secretariat to help General Rapporteurs who are looking for Special National Rapporteurs for the jurisdictions for which no rapporteur has been appointed by a National Committee https://t.co/ik9VLW2dJI
#IACLAsuncion2022 #ComparativeLaw
WEBINARS - Jean Monnet Module - Multilevel, Multiparty and Multisector
Cross-Border Litigation in Europe March – May 2021
https://t.co/epC7n9RoDu
Drelon c. France, affaire communiquée : Activité homosexuelle masculine et don du sang : des restrictions discriminatoires ? https://t.co/ZyYMAB8uzt
#ECHR #CEDH #ECHRlegalsummaries
A Russian cassation court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of historian #YuriDmitriev, known for his work in uncovering Stalin-era mass graves. Critics say that the charges are fabricated with a political motive.
Melanie Paulick of @DuquesneLaw has more: https://t.co/0Arww4ekOb
ITLOS launches a new enhanced website which can be accessed at the usual address https://t.co/zucAVDgJ3r