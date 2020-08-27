Laurence Burgorgue-Larsen, 2020, Pedone, More information will be available soon.Les-3-Cours-regionales-des-droits-de-lhomme-2020_Mise-en-page-1
Related
Search
The Oxford Guide to Treaties
https://t.co/Hjitetd5vU
#derechointernacional #derecho #internacional #International #law #InternationalLaw #dipublico #国际法
Attard: The Duty of the Shipmaster to Render Assistance at Sea under International Law https://t.co/HuPJ8PCw3H
[Parution] The Mimetic Evolution of the Court of Justice of the EU. A Comparative Law Perspective. Leonardo Pierdominici. @Palgrave_ @LPierdominici https://t.co/ipykYwTyEK
Serial Webinar BIANKA Seri-5.
Tema:
Peningkatan Kerjasama Riset dan Pendidikan RI-AS
Topik:
Comparative Law
Waktu Amerika Serikat
Selasa, 1 September 2020, pk. 21.00 pm EST
Waktu Indonesia
Rabu, 2 September 2020,… https://t.co/mBsRIq1wTG
Virtual Workshop (in German): Giesela Rühl on Distribution Chains in PIL and Comparative Law https://t.co/W7UfOUWXkg