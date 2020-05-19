Online vote of topics for the Asunción General Congress – June 2020

Following the extension of the deadline to submit the topics suggestions for the Asunción General Congress, the online vote initially planned for May will take place in June. The vote will be online for the first time. You will soon receive instructions about how to vote.
