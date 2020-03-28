Law and Justice around the World — A Comparative Approach

Mikaila Mariel Lemonik Arthur
ISBN: 9780520971585, 2020 University of California Press
The summary is reproduced hereafter:
Law and Justice around the World is designed to introduce students to comparative law and justice, including cross-national variations in legal and justice systems as well as global and international justice. The book draws students into critical discussions of justice around the world today by:
- taking a broad perspective on law and justice rather than limiting its focus to criminal justice systems
- examining topics of global concern, including governance, elections, environmental regulations, migration and refugee status, family law, and others
- focusing on a diverse set of global examples, from Europe, North America, East Asia, and especially the global south, and comparing the United States law and justice system to these other nations
- continuing to cover core topics such as crime, law enforcement, criminal courts, and punishment
- including chapter goals to define learning outcomes
- sharing case studies to help students apply concepts to real life issues
Instructor resources include discussion questions; suggested readings, films, and web resources; a test bank; and chapter-by-chapter PowerPoint slides with full-color maps and graphics.
By widening the comparative lens to include nations that are often completely ignored in research and teaching, the book paints a more realistic portrait of the different ways in which countries define and pursue justice in a globalized, interconnected world.