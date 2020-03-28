Law and Justice around the World — A Comparative Approach

Mikaila Mariel Lemonik Arthur

ISBN: 9780520971585, 2020 University of California Press

The summary is reproduced hereafter:



Law and Justice around the World is designed to introduce students to comparative law and justice, including cross-national variations in legal and justice systems as well as global and international justice. The book draws students into critical discussions of justice around the world today by:

taking a broad perspective on law and justice rather than limiting its focus to criminal justice systems

examining topics of global concern, including governance, elections, environmental regulations, migration and refugee status, family law, and others

focusing on a diverse set of global examples, from Europe, North America, East Asia, and especially the global south, and comparing the United States law and justice system to these other nations

continuing to cover core topics such as crime, law enforcement, criminal courts, and punishment

including chapter goals to define learning outcomes

sharing case studies to help students apply concepts to real life issues

Instructor resources include discussion questions; suggested readings, films, and web resources; a test bank; and chapter-by-chapter PowerPoint slides with full-color maps and graphics.

By widening the comparative lens to include nations that are often completely ignored in research and teaching, the book paints a more realistic portrait of the different ways in which countries define and pursue justice in a globalized, interconnected world.