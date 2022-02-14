The Academy shares with sadness the news of the passing of Mireille Delmas-Marty

Mireille Delmas-Marty, one of the greatest comparatists, internationalists and criminal lawyers, passed away at the age of 80. The first (and only) woman to become a chair of comparative and international law at the Collège de France, Delmas-Marty was a known force among those who perhaps knew her best for her humanism. She wrote with poetic lyricism ; author of countless books and articles, she was also a member of the Académie des sciences morales et politiques and of the American Law Institute. Among many other projects she led at the Collège de France, one may recall “ID” for Internationalisation du droit et Imagination du droit. This project brought together judges and advisers from the highest courts in France, the United States and Brazil, as well as former ministers and law professors to intervene and communicate together (all in French, including Judge Breyer in particular).

Vivian Curran

Vice-Présidente de l’Académie internationale de droit comparé