The Academy shares with great sadness the news of the death of Prof. Biruta Lewaszkiewicz-Petrykowska

It is with great sadness that the Academy was informed by Judge Marek Safjan and Prof. Malgorzata Pyziak-Szafnicka and Prof. Dagmara Skupień that Prof. Biruta Lewaszkiewicz-Petrykowska passed away a few days ago.

Mrs. Biruta Lewaszkiewicz-Petrykowska was an eminent professor of private law and a great personality of the academic world. She was also a great comparatist lawyer engaged for many years in the development of research and teaching in the field of comparative law, both internationally and nationally.

For many decades (1976-2006), as a professor of comparative private law, she taught students at the International Faculty of Comparative Law in Strasbourg. She was a doctor honoris causa of the Robert Schuman University of Strasbourg.

Being an unquestionable leader of the Polish comparative law group, Mrs. Biruta Lewaszkiewicz-Petrykowska for many years coordinated the preparation of Polish reports submitted at the General Congresses of Comparative Law. She was also an originator and editor of the special publication series presenting Polish reports, for many years.

