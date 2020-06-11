Ius Commune Prize 2020
Jun 11, 2020
Jun 11, 2020
International Academy of Comparative LawFollow
Académie internationale de droit comparé International Academy of Comparative Law
Breaking News: In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court found that a 1964 civil rights law protects L.G.B.T. workers from discrimination https://t.co/J3q08ULoeX
Looking forward to watching this podcast on 'comparative law methodology' by @c_stefanou - https://t.co/7oonHXJSoQ
@IALS_law @SASNews
UNCITRAL and ICSID are hosting a series of #webinars to present the newly released Draft Code of Conduct for #ISDS Adjudicators. These are on June 29 (in English), June 30 (in Spanish) and July 1 (in French). Sign up for the session of your choice at: https://t.co/gUbDymWYOA
World Investment Report 2020: International Production Beyond the Pandemic to be released #UNCTADWIR @unctadwif @UNCTAD 16 June
Join the last 2 sessions (on June 18, 19) and the final webinar (on June 25)of the webinars series on “Looking beyond the emergency” co-organized by the Italian Association of Comparative law (AIDC) and by the YCC @asclconnect. All are welcome!!3