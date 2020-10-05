Intangible Cultural Heritage Under National and International Law — Going Beyond the 2003 UNESCO Convention

Edited by Marie Cornu, Institute for Political Social Sciences, French National Centre for Scientific Research; ENS Paris-Saclay and University Paris Nanterre, France, Anita Vaivade, Latvian Academy of Culture, Latvia, Lily Martinet, Max Planck Institute Luxembourg for Procedural Law, Luxembourg and Clea Hance, University Paris-Saclay and Fondation des Sciences du Patrimoine, France Publication Date: 2020 ISBN: 978 1 83910 002 4

The summary is reproduced hereafter : “This illuminating book offers an authoritative analysis of the legal issues relating to safeguarding intangible cultural heritage. Taking a critical approach, it provides a unique insight into the impact of international and national law on the present and future safeguarding processes of intangible cultural heritage. Expert contributors draw on the results of an international study conducted in 26 countries to illustrate how domestic laws comprehend the notion of intangible cultural heritage. The book explores the relationship that these states maintain with the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage and highlight challenging concepts.”