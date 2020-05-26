INAUGURAL ISSUE OF THE EUROPEAN CONVENTION ON HUMAN RIGHTS LAW REVIEW (VOL. 1, NO. 1, 2020)

Kanstantsin Dzehtsiarou & Vassilis P Tzevelekos, The Conscience of Europe that Landed in Strasbourg: A Circle of Life of the European Court of Human Rights

Eva Brems, Key Challenges for the ECHR System: Protecting and Empowering Institutions, Human Rights Defenders and Minorities

Angelika Nussberger, The European Court of Human Rights at Sixty – Challenges and Perspectives

Ed Bates, Strasbourg’s Integrationist Role, or the Need for Self-restraint?

Christos Rozakis, The European Convention on Human Rights as a Tool of European Integration

Corina Heri, Loyalty, Subsidiarity, and Article 18 echr: How the ECtHR Deals with Mala Fide Limitations of Rights

Daniel Rietiker, The European Court of Human Rights and FIFA: Current Issues and Potential Challenges

Natasa Mavronicola, Bouyid v Belgium: The ‘Minimum Level of Severity’ and Human Dignity’s Role in Article 3 ECHR