INAUGURAL ISSUE OF THE EUROPEAN CONVENTION ON HUMAN RIGHTS LAW REVIEW (VOL. 1, NO. 1, 2020)

Kanstantsin Dzehtsiarou & Vassilis P Tzevelekos, The Conscience of Europe that Landed in Strasbourg: A Circle of Life of the European Court of Human Rights
Eva Brems, Key Challenges for the ECHR System: Protecting and Empowering Institutions, Human Rights Defenders and Minorities
Angelika Nussberger, The European Court of Human Rights at Sixty – Challenges and Perspectives
Ed Bates, Strasbourg’s Integrationist Role, or the Need for Self-restraint?
Christos Rozakis, The European Convention on Human Rights as a Tool of European Integration
Corina Heri, Loyalty, Subsidiarity, and Article 18 echr: How the ECtHR Deals with Mala Fide Limitations of Rights
Daniel Rietiker, The European Court of Human Rights and FIFA: Current Issues and Potential Challenges
Natasa Mavronicola, Bouyid v Belgium: The ‘Minimum Level of Severity’ and Human Dignity’s Role in Article 3 ECHR