IMPORTANT — The deadline for National Committees to submit their list of national special rapporteurs is extended to Friday 22 January 2021.
Jan 18, 2021
Should you have any questions please contact as@aidc-iacl.org.
IMPORTANT — La date limite pour l’envoi par les Comités nationaux des listes des rapporteurs spéciaux nationaux est reportée au vendredi 22 janvier 2021. #IACLAsuncion2022
Interested in 'Comparative Legal Analysis'? A Call for Papers for all those interested in a comparative analysis of law (public or private law) for the Indian Yearbook of Comparative Law (IYCL), Springer.
Send a brief abstract to iycl@jgu.edu.in.
https://t.co/8a9QUiTrna
KHAS Faculty of Law is launching the first webinar of “Comparative Law Seminar Series” with the lecture of Prof. Dr. Jean-Sébastien Borghetti on “Civil Liability Reform in France”. Webinar will be held on January 25, 2021 at 14.00 (CET) via Zoom. @khasedutr
Nouvelle parution de la Société de législation comparée : "Porosités du droit / Law's Porosities" sous la direction de Viviane Grosswald Curran : https://t.co/2kJxOkigfc
📣 Programme actualisé de nos 6e journées de la justice pénale internationale, organisées les 28 et 29 janvier, à distance finalement, avec @OFrouville et @crdhparis2. 30 intervenants, 5 TR, de belles discussions en perspectives. A suivre notamment sur notre chaîne @AfriThucy.4