IACL SG Prof. Diego P. Fernández Arroyo has been appointed as Correspondent of the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) by decision of UNIDROIT’s Governing Council.
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
¡No te olvides de enviar tu propuesta!
@VRuizAbouNigm, @MichaelsRalf, Hans van Loon y yo queremos leerla
NEWS - IACL Secretary General Prof. Diego P. Fernández Arroyo has been appointed as Correspondent of the #UNIDROIT by decision of UNIDROIT’s Governing Council.
Interdisciplinary research methods in EU law / Workshop, 8-9 September in London at the LSE Law School https://t.co/oepTWL5UxL
English language translation of Tunisia's proposed constitution: https://t.co/oZAW8p6tpm
Welcome to the 1st @maxplancklaw conference for young EU scholars on methodological pluralism in EU law @MPI_Luxembourg. Looking forward to many eye-opening discussions. Opening remarks from @lenahornkohl & @Gr_Mateusz @MPIPRIV2