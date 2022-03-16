From Rio to Asunción! Regional Meeting in Rio on 14-15 March 2022

Related
Search
Towards future-proof comparative administrative law?, by Pieter Van Cleynenbreugel: A review of Susan Rose-Ackerman’s Democracy and executive power : Policymaking accountability in the US, the UK, Germany and France (@yalepress 2021) https://t.co/rl8I2WLWb1
Merci Rio ! Thank you Rio! #IACLRio2022
Looking forward to #IACLAsuncion2022 with @cedep_py!
#ComparativeLaw #droitcomparé #PUCRio #UERJ
https://t.co/eKS0XdaIT3
Join is in Rio or online for the upcoming Regional Meeting of the #IACL with #UERJ and #PUCRio on 14-15 March 2022 ! #IACLRio2022 #ComparativeLaw #Derechocomparado #Droitcomparé
Programme >> https://t.co/oBkfYwbbSM
Registration >> https://t.co/AtZaVIkQPm
📢If you are interested in presenting your research on "The construction of Comparison: Law, Relationships, Mediations" - this series ⬇️ is for you. Feel free to contact Elena asap for discussing topics etc.https://t.co/SAKwG9ZnS1
Join is in Rio or online for the upcoming Regional Meeting of the #IACL with #UERJ and #PUCRio on 14-15 March 2022 ! #IACLRio2022 #ComparativeLaw #Derechocomparado #Droitcomparé
Programme >> https://t.co/oBkfYwbbSM
Registration >> https://t.co/AtZaVIkQPm