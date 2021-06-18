EU Private Law: Anatomy of a Growing Legal Order, Jürgen Basedow
Jun 18, 2021
Jun 18, 2021
Ch·è·r·e·s membres #AIDC,
Vous pouvez dés à présent voter pour l'élection 2021 des membres titulaires et associé·e·s !
== ==
Dear #IACL Members,
You can now vote for the 2021 Election of Titular and Associate Members.
==
https://t.co/oWwXButnn1
#ComparativeLaw #Droitcomparé
Online discussion - Casebook Judicial Review of Administrative Action - 13 July 2021, 2pm (UCT + 2) https://t.co/5k8cHqNM9e
Ch·è·r·e·s membres #AIDC,
Vous pouvez dés à présent voter pour l'élection 2021 des membres titulaires et associé·e·s !
== ==
Dear #IACL Members,
You can now vote for the 2021 Election of Titular and Associate Members.
==
https://t.co/oWwXButnn1
#ComparativeLaw #Droitcomparé
Nouveauté !
Parution du volume "The Legal System of Québec", dans notre collection "Library of the Association Henri Capitant".
Il contient la traduction, en langue anglaise, du volume "Droit du Québec".
#Québec #EnglishVolume #AHC #droitcomparé
https://t.co/mpHLvUqO6R
The annual seminar of the Mexican Academy of Private International and Comparative Law will take place online from 17 to 19 November 2021 https://t.co/7WLVqr3ffp