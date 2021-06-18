Ch·è·r·e·s membres #AIDC,

Vous pouvez dés à présent voter pour l'élection 2021 des membres titulaires et associé·e·s !

== ==

Dear #IACL Members,

You can now vote for the 2021 Election of Titular and Associate Members.

==

https://t.co/oWwXButnn1

#ComparativeLaw #Droitcomparé