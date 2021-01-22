Ernst-Rabel-Vorlesung 2021 – Katharina Pistor: “Rechtsvergleichung zwischen Transaktionskosten und politischer Ökonomie am Beispiel der Kapitalgesellschaft”, 17/05/21
Jan 22, 2021
Jan 22, 2021
IMPORTANT — La date limite pour l’envoi par les Comités nationaux des listes des rapporteurs spéciaux nationaux est reportée au vendredi 22 janvier 2021. #IACLAsuncion2022
Interested in 'Comparative Legal Analysis'? A Call for Papers for all those interested in a comparative analysis of law (public or private law) for the Indian Yearbook of Comparative Law (IYCL), Springer.
Send a brief abstract to iycl@jgu.edu.in.
https://t.co/8a9QUiTrna
KHAS Faculty of Law is launching the first webinar of “Comparative Law Seminar Series” with the lecture of Prof. Dr. Jean-Sébastien Borghetti on “Civil Liability Reform in France”. Webinar will be held on January 25, 2021 at 14.00 (CET) via Zoom. @khasedutr
Nouvelle parution de la Société de législation comparée : "Porosités du droit / Law's Porosities" sous la direction de Viviane Grosswald Curran : https://t.co/2kJxOkigfc
📣 Programme actualisé de nos 6e journées de la justice pénale internationale, organisées les 28 et 29 janvier, à distance finalement, avec @OFrouville et @crdhparis2. 30 intervenants, 5 TR, de belles discussions en perspectives. A suivre notamment sur notre chaîne @AfriThucy.4