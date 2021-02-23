Disciplining Judges: Contemporary Challenges and Controversies

Edited by Richard Devlin, FRSC, Professor and Acting Dean and Sheila Wildeman, Associate Professor, Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia, Canada. Edward Elgar 2021

Presentation: Globally, countries are faced with a complex act of statecraft: how to design and deploy a defensible complaints and discipline regime for judges. In this collection, contributors provide critical analyses of judicial complaints and discipline systems in thirteen diverse jurisdictions, revealing that an effective and legitimate regime requires the nuanced calibration of numerous public values including independence, accountability, impartiality, fairness, reasoned justification, transparency, representation, and efficiency.