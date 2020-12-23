NEW ONLINE IACL DIRECTORY (2021) — UPDATING CAMPAIGN

A new updated directory will be made available online on the Academy’s website in the beginning of 2021. Members are requested to return the form below before January 15, 2021 with their updated information to secretariat@aidc-iacl.org. The Secretariat is available to answer any questions regarding the update. The form can be filled out electronically or by hand (and submitted in scanned version).

A working document with the information from the latest print version of the Directory can be consulted below.