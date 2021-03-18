Democratic Constitutionalism in India and the European Union Comparing the Law of Democracy in Continental Polities

Edited by Philipp Dann, Professor of Public and Comparative Law, Humboldt University Berlin, Germany and Arun K. Thiruvengadam, Professor, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, India, Edward Elgar, 2021

Comparing the structures and challenges of democratic constitutionalism in India and the European Union, this book explores how democracy is possible within vastly diverse societies of continental scale, and why a constitutional framework is best able to secure the ideals of collective autonomy and individual dignity. It contributes to an emerging comparative discussion on structures of power, separation of powers and a comparative law of democracy, which has long been neglected in comparative constitutional studies.