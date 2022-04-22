Culture and Law – Looking back on our Mexico Thematic Conference held on 21-22 April 2022

The Academy co-organized with the Centro Mexicano de Derecho Uniforme a two-day conference on “Culture and Law” in Mexico City on April 21-22, 2022. The conference was made possible by the invaluable efforts and support of former IACL Vice-President Jorge Sánchez Cordero.

You will find below the closing words of the President of the Academy Katharina Boele-Woelki.

Culture was understood and discussed in its broadest understanding throughout the conference. Prior to the launch of the conference which was held at the Colegio de Notarios de la Ciudad de México, participants were invited to visit the National Biodiversity Pavilion at UNAM as well as the National Museum of Anthropology.