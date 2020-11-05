ASUNCIÓN 2022 – INFORMATION PROVIDED BY THE NATIONAL COMMITTEES FOR THE DESIGNATION OF THEIR SPECIAL NATIONAL RAPPORTEURS

The Academy is not involved in the designation process of the special national rapporteurs. The following information is provided by the National Committees. The information is updated on a regular basis.
AUSTRALIA
Australian National Committee
Any questions can be addressed to Mr. Luke Nottage: lukenottage@gmail.com
BELGIUM
Centre Interuniversitaire Belge de Droit Comparé
Any questions can be addressed to Mr. Eric Dirix eric.dirix@law.kuleuven.be and Mr. Yves-Henri Leleu yh.leleu@uliege.be
CZECH REPUBLIC
Czech National Committee
Any questions can be addressed to the President of the Czech National Committee Mrs. Pauknerová
pauknero@prf.cuni.cz
ITALY
Società Italiana per la ricerca nel diritto comparato
https://www.sirdcomp.it
Any questions can be addressed to
segreteria@sirdcomp.it
NETHERLANDS
The Netherlands Comparative Law Association
Any questions can be addressed to Mr. Las van Vliet: l.vanvliet@maastrichtuniversity.nl
NICARAGUA
Nicaragua National Committee
Any questions can be addressed to Mr. Francisco Cabistán : fcocabistan@hotmail.com
SWITZERLAND
Institut suisse de droit comparé.
Any questions can be addressed to Mr. Lukas Heckendorn: lukas.heckendorn@isdc-dfjp.unil.ch
TURKEY
The Turkish National Committee has made two national calls on 25 September and 27 October 2020. The application process was finalized on the 4th of November. Currently the National Committee is in the process of electing the rapporteurs.
Any questions can be addressed to Ms. Zeliha Gizem Sayın: zelihagizem.sayin@khas.edu.tr
VENEZUELA
Venezuelan National Committee
Any questions can be addressed to Mr. Allan R. Brewer-Carías: abrewer@bblegal.com