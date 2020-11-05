fren

ASUNCIÓN 2022 – INFORMATION PROVIDED BY THE NATIONAL COMMITTEES FOR THE DESIGNATION OF THEIR SPECIAL NATIONAL RAPPORTEURS

Nov 5, 2020

The Academy is not involved in the designation process of the special national rapporteurs. The following information is provided by the National Committees. The information is updated on a regular basis.

AUSTRALIA

Australian National Committee

Any questions can be addressed to Mr. Luke Nottage: lukenottage@gmail.com 

BELGIUM

Centre Interuniversitaire Belge de Droit Comparé

Any questions can be addressed to Mr. Eric Dirix eric.dirix@law.kuleuven.be and Mr. Yves-Henri Leleu yh.leleu@uliege.be 

CZECH REPUBLIC

Czech National Committee

Any questions can be addressed to the President of the Czech National Committee Mrs. Pauknerová
pauknero@prf.cuni.cz

ITALY

Società Italiana per la ricerca nel diritto comparato 
https://www.sirdcomp.it

Any questions can be addressed to
segreteria@sirdcomp.it 

NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands Comparative Law Association

Any questions can be addressed to Mr. Las van Vliet: l.vanvliet@maastrichtuniversity.nl

NICARAGUA

Nicaragua National Committee

Any questions can be addressed to Mr. Francisco Cabistán : fcocabistan@hotmail.com 

SWITZERLAND

Institut suisse de droit comparé.

Any questions can be addressed to Mr. Lukas Heckendorn: lukas.heckendorn@isdc-dfjp.unil.ch

TURKEY

The Turkish National Committee has made two national calls on 25 September and 27 October 2020. The application process was finalized on the 4th of November. Currently the National Committee is in the process of electing the rapporteurs.

Any questions can be addressed to Ms. Zeliha Gizem Sayın: zelihagizem.sayin@khas.edu.tr 

VENEZUELA

Venezuelan National Committee

Any questions can be addressed to Mr. Allan R. Brewer-Carías: abrewer@bblegal.com

