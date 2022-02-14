Constitutional Foundings in Northeast Asia

Kevin YL Tan and Michael Ng, 2022, Hart Publishing

This new book in the Constitutionalism in Asia series considers the idea of origins, and of change and continuity in terms of ‘constitution-making’, which is an on-going process in the Northeast Asian states. The book examines the drafting, nature, core values, and roles of the first modern constitutions during the founding of the 8 modern states/territories in Northeast Asia: China (1949), Taiwan (1947), Hong Kong SAR (1997), Macau SAR (1999), Japan (1889), North Korea (1948 and 1972), South Korea (1948), and Mongolia (1924).

The collection provides:

– an exploratory description of the process and substantive inputs in the making of the first constitutions of these nations/territories;

– analysis of the internal and external (including intra-regional) forces surrounding the making of these constitutions; and

– theoretical construction of models to conceptualise the nature and role of the first constitutions (including constituent documents) in the founding of the modern nation-states/territories and their subsequent impact on state-building in the region.