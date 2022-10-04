Comparative Perspectives on Law and Language

Agustín Parise and Olivier Moréteau, Maastricht Law Series, Eleven, 2022

Summary of the book: “Law finds its roots in human experience and its expression in language. It cannot be administered, studied or taught without the instrumentality of language. The focus on language enlarges and deepens comparative studies. This volume features a wide array of comparative perspectives encompassing Law and Language, inviting readers to deepen their understanding of their many interactions, casting new lights that benefit jurists and linguists alike. It invites to interdisciplinary collaboration, focusing on the centrality of language in law making, solving legal problems and making sense of the law. This volume displays a variety of approaches to Law and Language, moving from traditional to renewed doctrinal approaches, including case studies and empirical exercises. The chapters move across jurisdictions and time periods, from preconceived ideas to calls for change. This volume takes an innovative and interdisciplinary approach embracing a variety of prisms: translation studies, comparative law, legal history, jurilinguistics, and legal education, to name a few. It is an indispensable companion for anyone interested in these disciplines.”