Comparative Dispute Resolution — EE Research Handbooks in Comparative Law

Edited by Maria Federica Moscati, Michael Palmer and Marian Roberts, Edward Elgar, 2020

Comparative Dispute Resolution offers an original, wide-ranging, and invaluable corpus of chapters on dispute resolution. Enriched by a broad, comparative vision and a focus on the processes used to handle disputes, this study adds significantly to the discourse around comparative legal studies. Chapters present new understandings of theoretical, comparative and transnational dimensions of the manner in which societies and their legal systems respond to difficulties in social relations.