CANADA PRIZE 2022 — Marco CAPPELLETTI

THE 2022 LAUREATE — MARCO CAPPELLETTI

The Secretariat has the pleasure to reveal that Dr. Marco Cappelletti has been awarded the 2022 Canada Prize.

The jury was composed of:

— Marie GORÉ (Université Paris 2 Panthéon-Assas) Paris (President)

— Jaakko HUSA (University of Helsinki) Helsinki

— Joost BLOM (IACL/University of British Columbia) Vancouver

The announcement was made by Joost BLOM during the General Assembly of the Academy held on 28 October 2022 in Asunción, Paraguay.

Dr Marco Cappelletti is a Junior Research Fellow at St John’s College, Oxford. Dr Cappelletti holds a D.Phil. and an M.Jur. from the University of Oxford, an LL.M. from the Harvard Law School, where he was a Fulbright Scholar and received the Dean’s Scholar Prize for academic excellence, and a five-year law degree from the University of Perugia. Dr Cappelletti’s research interests lie in comparative law and private law, with a particular focus on tort law. Dr Cappelletti is the author of the monograph entitled Justifying Strict Liability: A Comparative Analysis in Legal Reasoning, published by Oxford University Press in June 2022. The monograph explores in a comparative perspective the most significant justifications that are put forward to justify strict liability in tort law in four legal systems, two common law (England and the United States), and two civil law (France and Italy). Dr Cappelletti’s recent work on the role of punishment in tort law, entitled ‘Comparative Reflections on Punishment in Tort Law’ and published in Jean-Sébastien Borghetti and Simon Whittaker (eds), French Civil Liability in Comparative Perspective (Hart Publishing 2019), has been awarded the international Ius Commune Prize for outstanding legal research. Dr Cappelletti’s work was also translated into French and published as ‘Réflexions comparatives sur le rôle de la punition en droit de la responsabilité délictuelle’ in the French Revue des contrats, issue 4, in December 2019. At Oxford, Dr Cappelletti teaches, or has taught, Tort and Roman Law.

MORE INFORMATION ON THE CANADA PRIZE

The Government of Canada has decided to establish, as a tangible expression of its interest in Comparative Law, a Grand Prize to be awarded by the International Academy of Comparative Law. The prize, called Canada Prize, is intended to recognize an original legal work, written in English or French, in which the common law and the civil law systems are the subject of a critical comparative study in a field of private or public law, although other legal systems may also figure in the study. The work should be of a high scientific quality, suitable for publication in monograph form. The prize, in the amount of ten thousand canadian dollars ($ 10,000 can.) is awarded every four years at the General Congress of Comparative Law held under the Aegis of the Academy.

More information about the Winning Book will be shared in the coming weeks by the Academy.