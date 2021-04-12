Cambridge Handbook of International and Comparative Trademark Law

Irene Calboli, Texas A&M School of Law & Jane C. Ginsburg, Columbia University School of Law (eds.) – CUP, 2020
Related
Search
Today, it is exactly 75 years ago that the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, held its inaugural public sitting in the Great Hall of Justice, Peace Palace https://t.co/0fASJaGo8x
💫 The first Spanish-language intellectual biography of Ronald Dworkin, featuring leading scholars commenting on Dworkin's influential ideas in law and jurisprudence. A book so big it took 8 years to write. Edited by Leonardo García Jaramillo! 🥳
Link: https://t.co/AWQFozN7Qh
Intelligence artificielle et droit des contrats https://t.co/MooOO1s9X5
CfP: "Markets, Governance and European Law in the Algorithmic Era”: First Doctoral Forum @GRKDynamInt https://t.co/rNTsuZ3Sa6
#ECJ #AG Bobek: the Court should revisit its case-law (the #CILFIT criteria) on the duty of national courts of last instance to request a preliminary ruling
👉https://t.co/ATb3CgbPxg