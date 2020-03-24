Related
La juge élue au titre du Portugal, Ana Maria Guerra Martins, a prêté serment le 1er avril 2020
https://t.co/vMhvxXD568
#ECHR #CEDH #ECHRjudges
AJIL Unbound Symposium: Art, Aesthetics, and International Justice https://t.co/bKWmkCG81Y
PRIZE: Robert Feenstra Prize (The Legal History Review) attributed to Dr. Guido ROSSI (Edinburgh) https://t.co/nCJ3Uu7JCV
European Papers - Jean Monnet Network
Call for Papers (deadline: 30 May 2020) - Workshop "The EU after Brexit: New Options for Differentiated Integration?" – School of Law | University of Salamanca
https://t.co/8SO3ugiddc
@EUErasmusPlus #JeanMonnetNetwork #EURelations #Brexit
Judgment Dos Santos Calado and Others v. Portugal - excessive formalism of the Constitutional Court and right of access to a court
https://t.co/Dk0uwhTeZc
#ECHR #CEDH #ECHRpress
