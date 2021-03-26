Café Comparatum — Season 1, Episode 5 — A tribute to Professor Michele Taruffo (1943-2020).

A new episode of our #CaféComparatum podcast series is now available. You will find in this episode a discussion with Professor Luca Passanante (University of Brescia) paying tribute to Professor Michele Taruffo (1943-2020).
The books discussed:
> La motivazione della sentenza civile (Cedam, 1975).
> Il proceso civile “adversary” nell’esperienza americana (Cedam, 1979).
> Il vertice ambiguo. Saggi sulla Cassazione civile (Il Mulino, 1991).
Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/2SZxzEe
Google Podcast: https://bit.ly/3j1bcZP
Podbean: https://lnkd.in/dupBabm
The Secretariat of the Academy addresses special thanks to Prof. Michele Graziadei and Prof. Federico Carpi for their help.