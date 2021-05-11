fren

Café Comparatum Podcast – Tribute to Emmanuel Gaillard

May 11, 2021

A discussion to pay tribute to Prof. Emmanuel Gaillard (1952-2021) with former IACL President Prof. G Bermann (Columbia Law School), IACL Secretary-General Prof. D P Fernández Arroyo and IACL Deputy Secretary-General Dr. A Senegacnik.

References discussed:

  • ‘Comparative Law in International Arbitration’ Ius Comparatum 1(2020)
  • Guide on the New York Convention – with George Bermann (Brill – Nijhoff, 2017)
  • Legal Theory of International Arbitration (Brill – Nijhoff, 2010)
  • Insider trading : the laws of Europe, the United States and Japan (Kluwer Law, 1992).
Link to Podcast

