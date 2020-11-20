Café Comparatum Episode 2 with Prof. Alejandro Garro – The CISG and Comparative Law

A new episode of the Café Comparatum podcast series is now available. This episode features a discussion between the IACL-SG Prof. Diego P. Fernández Arroyo, the IACL-DSG Dr. Alexandre Senegacnik and Professor Alejandro Garro (Columbia Law School) on the UN Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods which celebrates in 2020 her 40 years.