BACL webinar, Comparative Torts – Liability for AI — 6 September 2022

El periódico online paraguayo "Economía Virtual" se hace eco del Congreso General de Derecho Comparado Asunción '22, organizado conjuntamente entre la IACL y el CEDEP.
https://t.co/BBa2p3QwPt a través de @economiaVPy
👉It's finally here the @CompConStudies
website launches today and we are officially 🥳🎉OPEN FOR SUBMISSION 🎉🥳. Submit via our online platform: https://t.co/kVD4vI0sMf
L'Académie partage avec grande tristesse la nouvelle du décès du Professeur Attila Harmathy. Un texte pour rendre hommage au Professeur est en cours de préparation.
📢 Call 4 Participants
Symposium on the Right to Freedom of Thought: org'ed by @bethanyshiner14
one step into a compute analysis of this right
📅23 Nov 2022
📍online
See here the call: https://t.co/dX8n0gD7Me
