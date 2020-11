ASUNCIÓN2022 – The Secretary-General communicates the list of General Rapporteurs and Topics to the National Committees

The list of topics and General Rapporteurs for the next General Congress which will take place in 2022 in Asunción is now available. The Secretary-General of the Academy has communicated the list to the National Committees in order to launch the Designation Process of the National Special Rapporteurs.

All information related to the Congress is now available on the website of the Academy.