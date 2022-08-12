ASUNCION2022 — Focus on Human Rights

The Academy and CEDEP are pleased to reveal a series of activities with a focus on Human Rights. On the second day of the Congress, Prof. Laurence Burgorgue-Larsen will organise a workshop on human rights. The last day of the Congress will offer a special focus on human rights with an original round table bringing together judges from different jurisdictions to share their perspectives on the application and the taking into account of human rights in their daily practices. General rapporteurs Angelika Nussberger and David Landau will then present their general report on the justiciability of economic, social and cultural rights.