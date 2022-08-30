ASUNCION2022 – Partnership with UNIDROIT

The Academy and CEDEP are pleased to unveil a new series of activities organized in partnership with UNIDROIT to provide a comparative focus on UNIDROIT instruments regarding finance and agriculture, as well as the UNIDROIT principles on international commercial contracts.
El periódico online paraguayo "Economía Virtual" se hace eco del Congreso General de Derecho Comparado Asunción '22, organizado conjuntamente entre la IACL y el CEDEP.
https://t.co/BBa2p3QwPt a través de @economiaVPy
👉It's finally here the @CompConStudies
website launches today and we are officially 🥳🎉OPEN FOR SUBMISSION 🎉🥳. Submit via our online platform: https://t.co/kVD4vI0sMf
L'Académie partage avec grande tristesse la nouvelle du décès du Professeur Attila Harmathy. Un texte pour rendre hommage au Professeur est en cours de préparation.
📢 Call 4 Participants
Symposium on the Right to Freedom of Thought: org'ed by @bethanyshiner14
one step into a compute analysis of this right
📅23 Nov 2022
📍online
See here the call: https://t.co/dX8n0gD7Me
