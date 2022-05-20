Asunción 2022 ! First promotional video

Related
ICYMI The Special Issue (Open Access) of 'Critical Analysis of Law' features articles exploring the current status and future directions of comparative legal analysis and methodologies of research. https://t.co/iSrC9IPYa7
Parce que nous voulons garder un souvenir de cette magnifique cérémonie en l’honneur de grands comparatistes !
Because we want to keep a souvenir of this beautiful Ceremony in Honour of Great Comparatists.
#IACLLaudatio2022
#droitcomparé #comparativelaw
https://t.co/kRYEoGi70f
APPEL À MANIFESTATION D’INTÉRÊT POUR L’ACCUEIL ET L’ORGANISATION DU CONGRÈS GÉNÉRAL EN 2026
CALL FOR MANIFESTATIONS OF INTEREST TO HOST AND ORGANIZE THE GENERAL CONGRESS IN 2026
Date limite / Deadline 30/06/2022
>> secretariat@aidc-iacl.org.
>> https://t.co/6bFxupm2i1
Felicito al Doctor @JorgeSanchezCD por haber recibido el premio de la Académie Internationale de Droit Comparé/Academy of Comparative Law. Esta distinción lo reconoce como uno de los cinco abogados de Derecho Comparado más prestigiados del mundo y el único de América Latina.
Join us in Asunción for the General Congress IACLAsuncion2022! Thank you @cedep_py for this first promotional video!
Learn more about our beautiful host country Paraguay!
Registration will open in the next days. Stay tuned! #ComparativeLaw #DroitComparé #DerechoComparado