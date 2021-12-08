An event drawing on the Special Reports prepared for the 2022 General Congress of the Academy in Asunción.
INFO - Message de fin d'année / End of Year Message 2021 — SG Diego P. Fernández Arroyo
>> https://t.co/1AANAZYqwV
Journée d'étude - 3e rencontre annuelle du centre de droit comparé et internationalisation du droit, 16 décembre 2021: Expertise culturelle en Europe et au-delà : comment repousser les limites de la comparaison ?
Le centre de droit comparé et internationalisation du droit de l'ISJPS présente sa 3e rencontre annuelle
EXPERTISE CULTURELLE EN EUROPE ET AU-DELÀ : COMMENT REPOUSSER LES LIMITES DE LA COMPARAISON ?
16/12 | 14h30-18h | 75013 et en ligne
👉 https://t.co/DzmkSS4x2W
@kathiamc1
EVENT on Asia-Pacific Online Legal Education Before and After the COVID-19 Pandemic - 1 February 2022 - 12-1.30pm AEDT. The event draws on draft special reports prepared for our General Congress in Asunción 2022!
APPEL A COMMUNICATIONS/CALL FOR PAPERS Méthodologie du droit comparé / Comparative Law Methodology Populisme et droit public / Populism and Public Law Date limite / Deadline (Abstract) : 15 Dec 2021