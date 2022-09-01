Announcement of the list of candidates for the new Executive Committee

The Nomination Committee of the International Academy of Comparative Law is delighted to announce its final decision on the list of candidates for the Executive Committee of the Academy which will be submitted to the vote of the Assembly during the 2022 General Congress.

Current Vice-Presidents to remain in the EC:

Prof. Vivian CURRAN (Comparative Law, North America (US))

Prof. Wei DAN (Labor Law, Legal Theory, Asia (China-Macau))

Prof. Makane M. MBENGUE (Public International Law, Africa (Senegal)/Western Europe (Switzerland))

Prof. Marilda ROSADO (Energy Law, Transnational Law, Latin America (Brazil))

New President:

Prof. Giuditta CORDERO-MOSS (Private International Law, Western Europe (Norway/Italy)

New Secretary-General:

Prof. Gary BELL (Business and Comparative Law, Asia (Singapore)/North America (Canada))

New Treasurer:

Prof. Marilyne SADOWSKY (Tax Law, Western Europe (France))

New Vice-Presidents:

Prof. Nicolás ETCHEVERRY (Legal Philosophy, Ethics, Latin America (Uruguay))

Prof. Ewa BAGINSKA (Civil Law, Eastern Europe (Poland))

Kyoto, 28 August 2022

For the Nomination Committee,